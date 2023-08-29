Hinata Miyazawa could be set to join Manchester United Women

Sources close to the club have reported that Manchester United Women are set to sign Japanese international, Hinata Miyazawa.

Earlier today it was reported that the midfielder was on the verge of joining rivals Liverpool from Mynavi Sendai.

Anfield Watch reported that it would be “something of a coup for Liverpool, who finished seventh out of 12 in last season’s WSL.”

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder shone at the World Cup, securing the Golden Boot despite Japan’s quarter-final exit, with five goals in five games.

Miyazawa departed Japan on Monday heading to England, dispelling the rumours that she was destined to join Frankfurt.

Speaking to reporters as she left Taokyo’s Haneda airport, Miyazawa said: “My aim is to perform well at the international level and become a famous player.”

She continued, “I hope to raise my level being surrounded by players from many countries.”

Earlier this evening, ata football revealed on Twitter that United had joined the race to sign the star ahead of their WSL rivals.

🚨 ata football exclusive 🚨 ata understands Manchester United are trying to beat Liverpool to the signing of Japan World Cup star Hinata Miyazawa. Liverpool had been keen on the player, but the 23-year-old now looks set to join the Red Devils. pic.twitter.com/Q4e3a1YMQ9 — ata football (@atafball) August 29, 2023

Rumours are flying around social media that a deal may already have been done.

Miyazawa made her international debut for Japan in 2018 as they took on Norway.

She scored two goals in Japan’s 5-0 victory over Zambia in the opening game of the Women’s World Cup.

She also scored a brace against eventual champions Spain in the group stages and assisted Riko Ueki’s goal in that same match.

This would be another strong signing for United after the recent additions of Geyse and Emma Watson.