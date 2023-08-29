“How dare these people!”: Rio Ferdinand launches staunch defence of Bruno Fernandes



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has slammed a section of the media for unfairly taking aim at Bruno Fernandes.

Before United’s 3-2 comeback win against Nottingham Forest, Fernandes was the subject of intense criticism, with his credentials as a leader at the club even called into question.

The Portuguese however responded in spectacular fashion in what can only be described as a masterclass at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Fernandes was at the heartbeat of everything positive United did to recover from a two-goal deficit against Steve Cooper’s men to eventually run out winners.

Speaking on his podcast, Rio Ferdinand presents FIVE, the legendary English defender said, “To go 2-0 down in any game at home, I’ve played in games at Old Trafford where a team has gone a goal or two up and we’ve managed to bring it back.”

“Yes I know it’s different times but that’s where you have to draw your inspiration from and have to try and find some consistency and inspiration from and the biggest gain out of all of this will be Bruno Fernandes. I swear to you the flack he has been getting this last week. I’ve been sitting there with my mouth wide open, thinking ‘how dare these people talk like that’. He’s been the most creative player in the league this last season.”

“He’s the most creative player at this point in the season so far. He’s the first player to get ten goal opportunities created for his team-mates out of anybody. Since he’s come to the club he’s outperformed every other player in terms of goals created, chances made and assists.”

Ferdinand also called for calm within United this early into the season.

The 44-year-old explained that at the moment, there seems to be “too much panic” and “hysteria” within Old Trafford and everyone needs to relax as it’s only been three games.

He added that like most supporters, he expected more but he still has an open mind and will wait to see how the campaign unfolds.

Ferdinand’s sentiments were also echoed by his ex-teammate Gary Neville, who remarked that it’s not new for United to start slowly under Ten Hag and then pick up the pace as the season progresses.

Neville however took issue with United’s lethargic performances in their three games vs. Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur and Forest.

He mentioned that the Red Devils are not fluid at all and must work to reverse the situation as quick as possible.

The Sky Sports pundit also weighed in on United’s transfer activity and what must be done with the window only days away from being shut.

Neville opined, “I think they have to try to do something in the transfer market this week. They need to get players out. Some clubs get players out really well but United don’t tend to do that. They’ve got players in better this summer. There’s no doubt they want another player or two. A left-back and central midfield player. I think they need that or else they’ll be put under real pressure.”

He finished off by issuing a stern warning to his former side that unless they get their house in order, they will be ruthlessly punished by Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.

