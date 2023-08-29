Isak Hansen-Aarøen called up to the Norweigan U-21 team



Isak Hansen-Aarøen has been called up to the Norwegian U-21 team ahead of the national side beginning their UEFA EURO U-21 qualification campaign in September.

Norway will face off against San Marino and Latvia in Group A of the qualifiers.

They are joined by Italy, Ireland and Turkey, representing one of the more difficult groups.

Norway were unable to qualify for the previous EURO U-21 tournament, in 2021, and will be hoping for a better campaign this time around.

It constitutes a proud moment for United’s academy player, with Hansen-Aarøen having only represented his country at the U-19 level so far in his career.

A technically gifted midfield player, Hansen-Aarøen relocated to Old Trafford in 2020 from Norwegian side, Tromsø IL, at only 16.

He quickly established himself as one of the most talented players in the United academy, earning his first professional contract with the club a year after joining them.

Hansen-Aarøen’s attitude and performances were noted by Erik ten Hag, who included the Norwegian in first-team training sessions last season.

Ten Hag was so impressed by these contributions, in fact, Hansen-Aarøen was included in United’s pre-season tour this summer. This clashed with the Norwegian U-19 EURO qualifiers, but Ten Hag was steadfast in wanting Hansen-Aarøen present with the senior United squad.

The young midfielder was particularly effective in a friendly against Leeds, which saw United run out 2-0 winners.

Hansen-Aarøen laid on an assist for Noah Emeran which opened scoring for United. Ten Hag was keen to praise how “well” the Norwegian played, but also stressed the areas “he has to work on.”

It appears this hard work has now been similarly noted by his national team, as well as his club manager.

