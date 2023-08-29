Man United may be forced to terminate Mason Greenwood’s contract before deadline day



Manchester United may have to terminate Mason Greenwood’s contract before the window officially shuts on Thursday, so as not to be saddled with him.

Last week, United confirmed in a statement that they would be parting ways with Greenwood following the conclusion of a seven-month internal investigation.

Club CEO Richard Arnold penned an open letter to supporters where he stated that while he is satisfied Greenwood did not commit the crimes he was charged with, it was no longer feasible for the Carrington academy graduate to continue playing football at Old Trafford.

Greenwood himself released a statement where he outlined his desire to revive his career and get his life back in order.

A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that several teams reached out to United to explore the possibility of signing the 21-year-old.

It was said that there was interest from Italy, Spain, France and even from teams outside Europe, but one by one, they started to distance themselves.

An unnamed Albanian club were also understood to be keen on handing the forward a crucial lifeline to continue playing professional football.

Ultimately, no concrete offers have so far been forthcoming for Greenwood, although i news suggests Besiktas are preparing to officially make an approach for the Englishman.

The Super Lig giants have apparently been keeping an eye on the situation and are set to make their move soon to get the player on an initial six-month loan.

United will be hoping this is the case because if not, they will have a troubling state of affairs on their hands.

According to The Telegraph, it may become imperative for the Red Devils to rip up Greenwood’s current deal before deadline day to give him the best possible chance of securing a transfer to a top European league.

The 20-time English champions have been working closely with the striker and his representatives to secure him a move.

There is an acceptance that a loan switch at this point is the most likely outcome.

“If United fail to find a club that is willing to sign Greenwood on loan or permanently before Friday evening, they and the player will be faced with a dilemma owing to Fifa transfer regulations.”

“If United and Greenwood mutually agree to cancel the player’s contract before the English transfer window closes on Friday at 11pm, he will be able to move to any club in any league because Fifa rules state that all free agents are able to move to a new club if they are unattached.”

The Telegraph adds, “If they are unable to mutually agree on a cancellation, however, Greenwood’s options are reduced significantly because most of the transfer windows of Europe’s top leagues, such as England, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Holland and Portugal also close on Friday night.”

European leagues whose windows will remain open after Friday include: Belarus, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Serbia, Greece, Israel, Poland, Romania, Switzerland, Slovakia and Turkey.

There is also the alternative of Qatar where all transfer activity will conclude on September 18, and Saudi Arabia where the window closes on September 16.

It has already been relayed that there is some reluctance within the Saudi Pro League to bring in Greenwood.

