Man United prepared to lower their Scott McTominay’s asking price amid Bayern Munich interest



Manchester United are open to lowering their demands for Scott McTominay after no club showed any willingness to meet their £45 million asking price.

McTominay is one of the players Erik ten Hag is understood to be inclined to sell should a suitable proposal arrive in the last days of the transfer window.

West Ham United had earlier made a £30m offer for the midfielder but were rebuffed by United who wanted significantly more money.

The Hammers eventually pulled out of the deal and turned their attention to completing a transfer for James Ward-Prowse who has since hit the ground running at the London Stadium.

Recently, a report covered by The Peoples Person divulged that Bayern Munich are keen on securing McTominay’s services as part of an arrangement that could see Ryan Gravenberch join Ten Hag’s ranks at Old Trafford.

Thomas Tuchel wants a holding midfielder and he believes McTominay fits mould of what he requires.

The Telegraph have reported that the Scotland international’s departure would pave way the way for Sofyan Amrabat’s arrival, who is Ten Hag’s ideal candidate with respect to midfield additions before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

“United were looking for between £40-£45 million for McTominay earlier in the summer but they could potentially accept less at this late stage, even if time is running out to bring in midfield reinforcements.”

It’s now up to the Bundesliga champions to make their move if indeed they’re keen on McTominay.

So far this season, the 26-year-old has not started in any of his side’s games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest.

He has had to do with a place on the bench and coming on as a substitute.

Ten Hag showed a preference for a trio of Casemiro, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes. Mount’s injury saw Christian Eriksen thrust into the starting XI against Nottingham Forest – another sign that McTominay is primarily a squad player as it stands.

