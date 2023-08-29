Manchester United academy starlet Marc Jurado could leave permanently this summer



Plenty of outgoings and hopefully a few incomings will take place between now and the end of the summer transfer window at Manchester United.

Manager Erik ten Hag certainly needs support following injuries to new signings Mason Mount, and star striker Rasmus Hojlund, who is yet to attain full match fitness.

The situation has been exacerbated by the grave injuries sustained by left-back Luke Shaw and World Cup-winning centre-back Raphael Varane.

The club are desperately trying to move on the likes of Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Donny van de Beek, and Scott McTominay but so far, none of those deals have been realised.

Plenty of Academy stars already sold by ETH

With the club struggling to offload the established stars, the club have opted to release academy starlets who are not in the Dutchman’s current plans.

So far, the manager has shown he is not afraid to sell young stars with plenty being moving on this summer. The likes of Zidane Iqbal, Charlie Savage, Anthony Elanga, and Matej Kovar have all been sold in the current window.

And more could be on the way before the window closes. According to The Manchester Evening News, Marc Jurado could also be sold permanently.

The player wants to play regularly but with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot ahead of him in the pecking order, there is very little chance of the former Barcelona youth player making the breakthrough this season.

“Marc Jurado could leave United in the final week of the summer transfer window.

“The MEN understands that while United are not actively looking to get rid of Jurado, they could sanction his exit before deadline day if an appropriate offer comes in.

“Jurado has been the subject of loan and permanent offers this summer, and club sources admit that a full sale is a realistic option for the teenager.”

Just like in previous sales, United will likely include a hefty sell-on clause that will allow them to earn a fair chunk of money if the player is sold in the future.

The 19-year-old has made 40 appearances for the United U-21s while he was also part of the FA Youth Cup-winning side a couple of seasons ago.

Jurado could leave before Deadline Day

Jurado was called up for the pre-season game against Wrexham and even managed to get on the score sheet albeit in a 1-3 defeat.

He has been called up for first-team training on a number of occasions and was even on the bench against Nottingham Forest last season.

The Spaniard had joined the club’s youth ranks back in 2020 after spending nine years at Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy.

Arriving with such high pedigree, United would have hoped for a longer stay and a loan move would have been the ideal outcome as United are not actively looking to sell.

But if the player pushes for a permanent exit, United should not worry as they have plenty of cover in that position.