Manchester United coach Paul McShane to take on additional responsibility with Republic of Ireland U-21



Paul McShane is set to take up a new position as part of the Republic of Ireland U-21’s backroom staff.

Manchester Evening News reports that the former Manchester United academy graduate will join up with Jim Crawford, Ireland’s U-21 manager and the squad ahead of their games against San Marino and Turkey next week.

McShane will be taking over the role of fellow United man, John O’Shea, who will be transitioning into a role within the senior team’s backroom staff.

The national side are set to begin their U-21 European Championship qualification campaign in a tough group, with the aforementioned Turkey, Italy and Norway also in Group A.

McShane’s current role at United is that of a lead academy coach for the U-15 team. Despite the new position internationally, he will remain in this capacity at United.

McShane was enthusiastic when speaking about this new role:

“I can’t wait to get started with the Under-21s.”

“I played for Ireland in the youth ranks from the age of 14 before going on to play senior level, so for me, it is about passing on the experience I had as a player with the aim to help develop the next generation. I’m looking forward to it.

“I’m still learning as a coach and it has been a whirlwind few years since transitioning from player to coach but this is an unbelievable opportunity to coach with my country.”

McShane has already secured his UEFA A License, a step below the highest coaching license achievable, the UEFA Pro License.

He has also been accepted onto the Irish Football Association’s UEFA Pro License Course earlier in the year.

McShane had previously returned to Old Trafford in 2021, tasked with being a senior member of the U-23 team while coaching the youth side. He appears to be taking concrete steps towards converting to a full-fledged coach at this stage of his extensive football career.