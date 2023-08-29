Manchester United submit loan offer to Chelsea for Marc Cucurella



Manchester United have tabled a loan offer to Chelsea for the signing of Marc Cucurella.

Following confirmation that Luke Shaw sustained a muscle injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for a number of months, United immediately made the decision to scout the market for cheap and easily-attainable solutions.

The club’s situation was made even more desperate by the fact that Shaw’s alternative – Tyrell Malacia – is also out of action with an unknown injury.

At the moment, Alvaro Fernandez – who is expected to leave on loan before the transfer window closes – is the only fit left-back available to Erik ten Hag for selection.

During United’s recent 3-2 comeback win against Nottingham Forest, Diogo Dalot played as the left-sided full-back.

Some of the targets United have been linked to in recent days include Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Reguilon, Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso, Luke Thomas of Leicester City, free agent Ryan Bertrand and Cucurella.

According to the reliable David Ornstein, Cucurella is now Ten Hag’s main target and United have even lodged a bid for the Spain international.

Chelsea have responded to the Red Devils’ proposal. Talks are ongoing between both sides.

As per Ornstein, “United’s offer is for an initial loan and the clubs are discussing various parameters around that.”

Within Old Trafford, Cucurella is viewed as a perfect fit for Ten Hag’s brand of football.

So far this season, the Chelsea star has not featured under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, who has more than demonstrated a clear preference for Ben Chilwell.

A report covered by The Peoples Person detailed that Pochettino is open to Cucurella’s departure as this will leave room for Ian Maatsen’s development at Stamford Bridge.

