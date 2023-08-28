Manchester United’s Eric Bailly expected to leave for Saudi Arabia before the transfer window shuts



Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is expected to complete a move to the Saudi Pro League before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

All summer, Bailly has been linked to transfers elsewhere but so far nothing has materialized.

There was interest from Besiktas, who even reached an agreement over personal terms with the Ivorian, but the deal collapsed.

This is because the Turkish giants could not arrive at a compromise with United.

The Red Devils also refused to pay off Bailly to finally part ways with the club.

Since then, reports have suggested that the centre-back is being pursued by Marco Silva’s Fulham and more recently, Marseille.

Bailly of course spent last season out on loan in France with Marseille. Injuries hampered his campaign and the player was never fully able to make an impact and so the Ligue 1 outfit elected not to retain him on a permanent basis.

A report covered by The Peoples Person mentioned that Saudi Arabia remains an option for the United star despite suggestions that a switch to Al-Nassr fell through.

This has now been backed by talkSPORT, who explain that a potential injury to Raphael Varane has still not changed plans for Bailly’s departure.

Varane of course came off at the interval during United’s 3-2 comeback win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Manager Erik Ten Hag told reporters after the game that he does not know the exact nature and extent of the Frenchman’s setback and that more will be revealed after more thorough examinations.

According to talkSPORT, “The injury to Varane leaves Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Eric Bailly as the only senior options in defence, while the latter is expected to leave for Saudi Arabia.”

