Marcos Alonso turns down opportunity to join Manchester United this summer

Manchester United are facing a frenetic end to this summer’s transfer window with both incomings and outgoings still on the cards at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is hoping for some last-minute additions with the market closing on Thursday of this week.

Injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have left United short at left-back and the club is looking for much-needed cover in the next couple of days.

A raft of names have been linked with a move to Manchester with the club scouring the market for a capable replacement.

According to Spanish media, Barcelona full-back Marcos Alonso has reportedly been offered the chance to join the club this summer but has turned down a move back to the Premier League.

United were hoping to secure a loan deal until the end of the current campaign with the view of a permanent twelve-month contract for the following season.

“Manchester United have offered him a two-year contract. [The club] wanted him to join on loan this season and make him a one-year contract offer at the conclusion of this campaign. The English club made the formal offer for the loan to Barcelona last Monday,” said Marca.

However, Alonso has rebuffed United’s advances and is happy to fight for his place at the Nou Camp.

It’s left United still firmly on the lookout for left-back cover and time is ticking for the club to get a deal done.

Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella and Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon have both been touted as possible options and Ten Hag will be hoping his board can deliver in the coming days.

An unconvincing start to the season has left United fans in no doubt that further reinforcements are required if United are to build on their third-place finish achieved last year.

Unfortunately, poor planning has, once more, left United with work to do in the closing hours of the window and Ten Hag still waiting for his final roster three games into the season.