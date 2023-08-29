Mason Greenwood transfer: Besiktas add Manchester United forward to their list



Departures are at the top of the agenda for Manchester United as the transfer window inches closer to the end.

A major departure that most will have an eye on is the future of Mason Greenwood.

The forward is set to leave United after the club elected not to continue with him amidst fierce public backlash and now, a potential destination for him has opened up.

Turkish outlet Sabah Spor’s Ogun Sahinoglu reports that Besiktas have added the United forward to their list of options.

🦅 Beşiktaş, Manchester United’ın gönderdiği Mason Greenwood'u listeye ekledi. Bir yandan 21 yaşındaki oyuncunun performans durumunu araştıran Kartal, bir yandan da menajerler aracılığıyla transfer sorgusunu başlattı.@sahinogluogun pic.twitter.com/ar1MzLEkTf — Sabah Spor (@sabahspor) August 29, 2023

They are currently checking how far along in his match fitness Greenwood is and the enquiry through his agents has been initiated.

For United, this transfer will be a tricky balancing act.

On one hand, after the charges against him were withdrawn, he remains an exciting prospect so the club could be well within their rights to demand at least some sort of compensation.

On the other hand, his unique situation, where it is clear that he won’t play for the club, softens their stance quite a bit.

The club might be hoping for a bidding war for his services so they can logically get some fee for him without standing in his way of a fresh start.

So far, it hasn’t been the case. Signing Greenwood remains a scenario of a potential public nightmare so despite his obvious talent, no club has been linked with him concretely.

United would hope that Besiktas’ initial interest materialises into a bid so the process can get started at least.

Both the club and the player will benefit from a clean cutting of the cord so a way forward is seen with utmost clarity in both entities’ futures.

