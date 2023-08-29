Mike Dean rejects suggestion that Manchester United get favourable decisions at Old Trafford



Manchester United and penalties has become a running debate this season after the club was awarded one against Nottingham Forest.

Conspiracy theories ran amok about how the referees were more giving towards United, especially at United.

It had come after an incident involving Andre Onana was waived away by the officials on the first matchday against Wolves.

However, Mike Dean, former Premier League referee and someone who has never been shy of speaking his mind, has now come forward and rejected the suggestions that United are favoured by officials at Old Trafford.

Dean said it’s a “myth” that United get favourable treatment from referees at Old Trafford.

He said he was ‘never frightened” of refereeing at United’s ground, adding that he “loved it” as “you want to officiate in the biggest stadiums”.

As for any conspiracy suggestions, he said it was “absurd to think” that a referee would walk out onto that pitch feeling as if he has to do United any favours”.

Talking about the idea that Sir Alex’s intimidating nature led to United being favoured, he said it just was a byproduct of their attacking game.

“Under Sir Alex Ferguson, United were a possession-based attack-minded team, so naturally they were going to create more chances where penalties could be called,” he said.

Many pundits criticised Stuart Attwell, the referee in United’s game against Forest for awarding United a penalty.

Forest even went on to officially file a complaint against Attwell for his performance in that game.

However, regardless of where the fans, United and rivals’, stand on the issue, it looks increasingly unlikely that there is a conspiracy at play here to benefit United.

Even more so considering that Erik ten Hag’s side was awarded the least penalties in the league last season with just three being given.

