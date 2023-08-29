Home » Nicolas Tagliafico: Manchester United approach Olympique Lyon to gauge possibility of potential deal

by Vatsal Gupta
Manchester United are going full speed ahead in their quest to get reinforcement at left-back in Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s absence.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the club has called for Nicolas Tagliafico at Olympique Lyon to “ask for conditions for a deal”.

The Argentine’s name is thus added to the barrage of left-backs linked with the club.

So far, Marc Cucurella, Sergio Reguilon, and Marcos Alonso have been linked, with a cursory mention of Ivan Perisic as well.

Tagliafico, however, fulfils a key condition that is increasingly becoming a pattern with United’s signings.

The World Cup winner is an Erik ten Hag protege. He was at Ajax from 2018 to 2022, taking part in the glory era of the club with Ten Hag.

Tagliafico was a crucial part of the team that thrilled the footballing world with their fearless style of play.

Those seasons put both, the players and the manager on the map of European football.

Currently, Tagliafico is a crucial member of Lyon’s team. He made 34 league appearances last year, scoring a goal and providing three assists.

As a left-back with a strong left foot, he would provide a natural replacement for Shaw and Malacia.

Ten Hag has preferred Diogo Dalot in that spot in their absence but his stronger right-footed nature means he’s more comfortable coming inside and playing as an inverted full-back.

Tagliafico will provide the overlapping ability which is crucial when the forwards have the tendency to cut inside on their stronger foot from wide areas.

It remains to be seen if a deal for him can be done, but at 30 and his contract expiring in 2025, he might present a more reasonable option than other options on United’s list.

