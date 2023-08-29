Raphaël Varane could be out for up to six weeks after injury against Nottingham Forest



Only three games into the new Premier League season and injury problems are already threatening the derail the campaign for Manchester United.

First, it was Luke Shaw, whose injury muscular injury turned out to be worse than feared and he is set to be sidelined until November.

Now as per Sky Sports, Raphael Varane is going to miss six months after he sustained an injury against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

He had to be withdrawn at half-time and now it seems the Frenchman’s injury is worse than feared.

“Raphaël Varane could potentially be out for up to SIX weeks due to suffering an injury against Nottingham Forest,” Kaveh Solhekol told on Sky.

As a result of the injury, there is very little chance manager Erik ten Hag will allow Harry Maguire to leave this late into the window.

“Harry Maguire’s future could remain at Old Trafford due to the situation,” the report further stated.

More to follow