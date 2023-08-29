Rasmus Hojlund will “probably” make Man United debut vs Arsenal, says Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand



Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand has revealed Rasmus Hojlund is expected to make his Manchester United debut against Arsenal this weekend.

Hojlund completed his €72 million move from Atalanta weeks ago but a back injury meant he has not been able to play to date.

When asked about the Dane’s possible debut date, United boss Erik ten Hag has remained tight-lipped, but it would seem that Hojlund’s international boss has spilled the beans.

Denmark have confirmed their squad for the forthcoming internationals against San Marino and Finland, and Hojlund is on the list.

Hjulmand was asked about this and commented:

“I’ve been in Manchester to watch Rasmus train and he’s in full gear, so he’ll probably be in the squad for the weekend.

“There is of course a caveat, and he must show that he is ready this week.”

It might be of concern to United fans that a player with zero minutes this season will immediately be thrust into the cauldron of international football, but Hjulmand was reassuring on that front.

“I have been in Manchester and have some clear agreements with the club,” he told reporters as relayed by The Evening Standard.

“He should preferably get some minutes so that we can see that he’s there.

“He lacks game time, that’s clear, but he’s going to play a role, so we’ll have to see what he can do.”

Christian Eriksen has also been called up for Denmark, as is reported transfer target, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.