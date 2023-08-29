Ryan Gravenberch: Liverpool set to make final push for Man United target before transfer deadline



Liverpool are poised to push for Bayern Munich star and reported Manchester United target Ryan Gravenberch before the transfer window shuts.

United boss Erik ten Hag is keen on midfield reinforcements even after the acquisition of Mason Mount who sustained an injury expected to keep him out of action until after the upcoming international break.

Alongside Amrabat, Ten Hag has also been pursuing Gravenberch – a player he worked with at Ajax to great success.

It has not been smooth sailing for the young midfielder at Bayern as he has struggled for first-team minutes under both Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel.

Gravenberch is keen on an exit from the Allianz Arena to revive his career, amidst heavy interest in his services, mostly from United and Liverpool.

A report covered by The Peoples Person mentioned that the Bundesliga champions are open to a swap deal with the Red Devils that would see Gravenberch move to Old Trafford in exchange for Scott McTominay joining the Bavarian outfit.

However, with United currently firmly focused on replacing Dean Henderson and bringing in a left-back to offset Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s absences, Liverpool could steal a march in the race for the Bayern star.

The reliable Florian Plettenberg strongly hints at this in an update on the 21-year-old’s immediate future.

“Feeling is that Liverpool could push for Ryan Gravenberch in the next days!”

“Bayern is waiting for concrete offers as he’s the No. 4 in central midfield under Thomas Tuchel.”

“Gravenberch wants to play regularly and is unhappy with his situation. The player has not been informed of a potential swap deal so far. Gravenberch, one to watch until deadline day.”

If United want to press on with a swoop for the Netherlands international, they must remain alive to his situation and move in quickly lest Liverpool beat them to the player’s signature.

