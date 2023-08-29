Six former Manchester United stars still looking for a club this summer

Manchester United are facing a chaotic end to this summer’s transfer window with Erik ten Hag still hoping for further additions to his squad.

United’s unconvincing start to the new campaign has left fans unsure whether Ten Hag can build on last season’s third place finish unless reinforcements are secured.

Outgoings are required at the club if United are to make any more signing in the final days of the window with Ten Hag continuing to build a side in his image.

The United boss has already made wholesale changes at the club this summer, after letting some household names leave Old Trafford.

A handful of those are still looking for a new club with the top European leagues getting underway over the last couple of weekends.

David de Gea was the most high profile exit from the club and the Spanish stopper is still yet to agree a deal with a new side.

Rumours of a move to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have rendered fruitless and De Gea remains a free agent.

Defender’s Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are also looking for pastures new after leaving the Old Trafford this summer and will be hoping to be snapped up before too long.

Both have suffered with injuries throughout their time at United and it’s perhaps these injury issues that’s putting off potential suitors.

There are also former Reds that left the club before this summer who are seeking a new start in the upcoming season.

Jesse Lingard is training with West Ham off the record, in the hope of convincing David Moyes to give him another chance with The Hammers after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of his contract.

Spanish veteran Juan Mata is also looking for a new challenge after winning the Turkish league title with Galatasary last time out.

United’s unemployed exes are not just restricted to players, however. Former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains unemployed after parting ways with United in November of 2021.

Solskjaer has been linked with a return to the touchline a few times in the past 18 months but is yet to find the right club to restart his managerial career.

All of the aforementioned will be hoping for conclusions to their current situations with the view of getting their respective careers back up and running.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag will be desperate for further movement at Old Trafford with United looking to bridge the gap between themselves at the top of the Premier League.