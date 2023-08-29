Sofyan Amrabat’s “psycho-physical condition” affected due to Erik ten Hag’s broken “promise”



Manchester United’s search for a midfielder in the dying days of a transfer window is not a secret.

However, recent reports have indicated that their interest in Sofyan Amrabat, one of the names most linked with the club, is “overstated” by the Italian media.

As the club tries to navigate the last few days of the window, it has left the Moroccan devastated.

Labaro Viola reports that Amrabat’s career has reached a very difficult crossroads.

The midfielder has already been frozen out by Fiorentina until his future is resolved as he “isn’t in the optimal psycho-physical conditions to [play]”.

He had reportedly been waiting for United to make an offer that hasn’t arrived yet.

To add to his problems, he has been left out of the provisional squad for his team’s UEFA Europa Conference League squad.

It would undoubtedly come as a shock to him considering he had a “promise” from Ten Hag that he would “take him to England”.

The report says that many talks have taken place between intermediaries, but no official bid has arrived yet amidst Fiorentina’s softening stance.

The report even goes on to state that a “forced stay” could be on the cards for Amrabat, whose future will be under a cloud soon as his contract expires next year.

A process of remediation and mending broken bridges could be in Amrabat’s future if none of the clubs who were interested in him come forward with an offer in the remaining days.

This would be a nightmare scenario for the player, who has considered his Fiorentina time to be over for quite a while but will now have to go back to the place he said goodbyes to in his heart.

