Aaron Wan-Bissaka reveals the crucial role played by Erik ten Hag in his improvement



Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has credited his manager Erik ten Hag for aiding in his development and helping him improve as a player.

During the first half of last season before the World Cup, Diogo Dalot was the undisputed starter at right-back, a situation saw Wan-Bissaka only manage four minutes in the Premier League.

However, Dalot’s injury after the Qatar tournament handed Wan-Bissaka the chance to fight his way back into the team, and he has never looked back since.

The Englishman is now an established member of the team and is regularly named in the starting XI ahead of Dalot.

Central to Wan-Bissaka’s change in fortunes has been just how much he has levelled up and advanced his game. During United’s recent 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest, he was sensational and was a big reason behind the Red Devils’ comeback at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old spoke to club media and was questioned about Ten Hag and how the Dutchman has impacted him.

He said, “It’s been good, especially for myself. I’ve learned a lot under him. And there’s more to come, more improvement to be done. So, yeah, I’m happy. He’s helped the team. You can see the team’s transition has changed.”

Wan-Bissaka mentioned that Ten Hag has been instrumental in refining his tactical nouse by telling him where he should be at certain times and the need to be more aggressive when going forward.

“Since I’ve been under him, the manager has taught me a lot. And you just want to improve more and keep learning more, especially from someone like him. So I’ve enjoyed that.”

On his healthy competition for a starting berth with Dalot, he remarked, “I think it helps a lot when you have someone competing for the same position as you. It pushes you more. We both want to play and we’ll push and fight each other to get there. And that will help in the long run. I think it helps you as a player to just not take your foot off the gas and to give it 100 per cent.”

Wan-Bissaka reiterated that United are aiming to win the Champions League and get the club back to the pinnacle of European football.

As per the player, the calibre of opposition does not really matter as there are no easy games in such a tough competition.

Finally, he disclosed that the next step of his development involves scoring more goals, keeping more clean sheets and being as consistent as possible.

