Altay Bayındır may receive dream jersey number upon move to Manchester United

A recent update on X has suggested that Manchester United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Altay Bayındır from Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe.

Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu posted on the platform that the 25-year-old shot-stopper is already at the club.

While no official announcement has yet been made by Man United, Bayındır has been heavily linked with the club since last month, given the team’s need for goalkeeping reinforcements.

Last week, it was reported that United had already conducted the shot-stopper’s medical.

A photograph was recently posted on social media of Bayindir at Atatürk Airport in Istanbul, believed to be en route to Manchester to sign his contract with the club.

According to Manchester Evening News, Bayindir may be in line to receive a dream jersey number should his transfer to United be finalized.

When new first-choice keeper Andre Onana joined the club from Inter Milan this summer, he chose the number 24 jersey, leaving the number one jersey available for selection.

This means that Bayındır could very well select the number one jersey, even if he plays as a backup keeper to Onana.

Former United player Fred confirmed that Bayındır had already departed his new team for Old Trafford.

“I wished Altay good luck when he left. He is going to join a great team,” Fred was quoted as saying.

The Turkish player’s arrival will be of great service to United, with the club currently running low on goalkeeping depth.

Backup Dean Henderson is set to join Crystal Palace pending a medical, while Onana may miss some games should he return to the Cameroon national team for AFCON next year.