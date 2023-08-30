Amad Diallo wins the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Year



Amad Diallo has been crowned the PFA Fans’ Player of the Year for the Championship following his fantastic 2022/23 season at Sunderland.

Having relocated to the Stadium of Light on a year-long loan, Amad thrived at his newly adopted side, demonstrating the prodigious talents which made him one of Europe’s most coveted youngsters at Atalanta.

Under the watchful eye of Tony Mowbray, the Ivorian was often deployed from the right-hand side or through the middle for Sunderland.

He was one of a number of exciting young talents Mowbray often trusted to start together, ensuring a proactive and fast-paced style perfectly suited to Amad’s strengths. The result?

14 goals and 3 assists for Amad and playoff qualification for Sunderland; an unlikely prospect at the beginning of last season, with the North Eastern side having only gained entry back into the Championship the year before.

Unfortunately, Sunderland would lose to eventual promotees, Luton, in the playoff semi-finals. Amad did score a fantastic opening goal in the first-leg, but saw his side lose 3-2 on aggregate.

Fans at the Stadium of Light were unequivocal in their recognition of the United loanee however.

Amad was voted Sunderland’s Young Player of the Year – a particularly impressive award to win at a club with one of the youngest squads in the Championship.

Congratulations and well deserved, @AmadDiallo_19! 👏 Our on-loan winger has won Sunderland's Young Player of the Year award 🏆#MUFC || @SunderlandAFC pic.twitter.com/3isdq88zzY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 26, 2023

This recognition has now extended from Sunderland fans to fans across the Championship, with Amad winning the PFA Vertu Motors Championship Fans’ Player of the Year as well.

It constitutes a proud moment in the young forward’s career with Amad initially having struggled to adapt to the rigours of British football.

A disappointing loan move to Rangers may have discouraged other youngsters, but it appeared to ignite Amad once he landed in Sunderland.

Erik ten Hag was reported to be keen to “take a closer look” at the Ivorian during Manchester United’s pre-season tour, but the cruel hand of fate interceded with Amad picking up a serious injury.

United confirmed he would subsequently miss the remainder of the tour, as well as the start of the Premier League campaign.

The injury proved a double-edged sword as it both prevented Amad from claiming a stake in the United senior squad, as well as ensuring the forward could not leave Old Trafford on loan in search of first-team minutes.

There is zero doubt at Old Trafford about Amad’s talent however. This PFA award merely confirms it’s a perception shared by fans of the league he consistently dazzled in last season.

