Brandon Williams scores quick own goal on a forgettable full debut for Ipswich Town



Brandon Williams joined Manchester United’s loan army this season when he moved to Ipswich Town.

Now, he has had a horror full debut at his new club, scoring an own goal less than two minutes into his first start for the club.

Williams started his first game for Ipswich in the League Cup second round against Reading after coming off the bench on the weekend against Leeds United.

Immediately after the kickoff, a shot from the opposition was parried away by Ipswich goalkeeper Cieran Slicker.

The parried shot hit Williams’ boot and went into his own net as he suffered a moment to forget on his first start for his new club.

Ipswich eventually equalised and the game finished 2-2, going into penalties.

The full-back didn’t even have a chance to atone for his own goal as he had already been subbed off by then. His team won the shootout to progress to the third round, where Williams will hope to have a better time.

The Manchester United academy product joined former coach Kieran Mckenna at Ipswich this summer after falling out of the rotation at United.

It is a season-long loan with no option to buy for the Championship outfit.

His contract expires next year but United have an option to trigger a one-year extension.

The club’s hope will be that Williams plays well at Ipswich, raises his valuation, and comes back to the club as a highly-sought player like Dean Henderson once was.

From there, the extension can be triggered to sell him on for a fee. However, early signs have not been good. All parties involved- the player, Ipwsich, and United- will be hoping this is just a blip instead of a sign of things to come.

