Dean Henderson’s move to Crystal Palace to be announced today



Dean Henderson‘s move to Crystal Palace is now complete, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian confirmed the goalkeeper’s departure from Old Trafford is now completed on X (former known as Twitter).

Crystal Palace are expected to unveil Dean Henderson as new signing today after medical completed 🔴🔵 #CPFC Manchester United to receive £15m plus £5m add-ons. 🇹🇷 Altay Bayindir, in Manchester set to sign and become his replacement. pic.twitter.com/YE9fXLgdOR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

A fee worth a potential £20 million was agreed between Manchester United and Crystal Palace last week.

Palace will pay an initial £15 million, with a further £5 million in potential add-ons.

A sell-on percentage is thought to be included, mirroring the types of deals United have struck for their departing academy graduates elsewhere this summer.

Personal terms were similarly agreed with only a medical left to complete before the move could be officially confirmed. This has now been complete, despite some initial concerns over Henderson’s fitness.

Henderson suffered a serious injury in January of this year. A tear in his thigh muscle ruled the goalkeeper out for the remainder of the 2022/23 season while on loan at Nottingham Forest, before having to undergo surgery in May.

Forest had reportedly made Henderson their number one target for the number one position after being impressed by his attitude and leadership at the City Ground. Officials from the Nottinghamshire club and their United counterparts were unable to strike a deal, however, and talks stalled.

Instead, Forest switched attention to Matt Turner from Arsenal, while a goalkeeping carousel, and an injury to Tom Heaton, at Old Trafford looked as if it would prevent Henderson from leaving full stop.

United are now set to sign Fenerbache goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir, however, in a deal worth around €5-€7 million.

This reinforcement has freed up Henderson to complete his much-desired move away from Old Trafford, with Crystal Palace grateful recipients.

The transfer fee also represents a significant financial boost for United ahead of a busy few days before the summer transfer window closes.

