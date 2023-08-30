FC Lorient have loan offer accepted for Man United outcast Donny van de Beek



FC Lorient have seen their loan offer for Donny van de Beek accepted by Manchester United, according to a report in France.

Santi Aouna (Foot Mercato) contends the French side have initiated talks with Old Trafford officials over a season-long loan.

🚨EXCL: 🔴🇳🇱 #PL | ◉ 💣 Lorient tente un gros coup : Donny van de Beek ‼️ Accord trouvé avec Manchester United pour un prêt ‼️ ◉ Manque désormais l'accord du joueur ⏳️ Grosse concurrence dans le dossier mais Lorient montre ses nouvelles ambitions 👀https://t.co/YnQr043rhl pic.twitter.com/HfReeBQ70U — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) August 30, 2023

United are open to Van de Beek departing the club which would, in turn, help free up space for additional midfield reinforcements.

Real Sociedad had appeared the front-runners for the Dutch midfielder’s signature this summer.

Fabrizio Romano asserts a deal was “very close” at one point between the Spanish side and United, though Real Sociedad chose to prioritise other transfers and the deal ultimately stalled.

This has created the opportunity for FC Lorient to stake their claim for the Dutch midfielder, as the French side look to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes.

FC Lorient currently sit in 7th place in Ligue 1, having won one and drawn two of their opening three fixtures. They are set to play Le Havre on Sunday in their next match.

One obstacle to the move, however, is Van de Beek himself.

Aouna’s report indicates the former Ajax star currently has several offers he is mulling over, and may wait for a bigger team than FC Lorient to present themselves as a potential destination.

United will be extremely keen for Van de Beek to make a decision prior to the Friday 11pm deadline, given their pressing need for additions.

Reports continue to link Sofyan Amrabat and Ryan Gravenberch with moves to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag seeks to buttress a porous midfield unit.

United appear to be operating under a one out, one in policy at this stage of the window however.

