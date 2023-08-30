Multiple teams want Donny van de Beek on loan



Genoa are the latest club to express an interest in signing Donny van de Beek on loan, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The transfer guru reveals the Serie A side have initiated talks over a loan deal for Van de Beek, with Manchester United keen for him to depart before the transfer window closes.

#Calciomercato | @GenoaCFC, continuano i dubbi di #Ndombele, che vorrebbe una squadra che gioca la Champions League. Tentativo con il @ManUtd per il prestito di #vandeBeek. La soluzione più fattibile e per la quale proseguono i contatti è #Kutlu del @GalatasaraySK — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) August 30, 2023

Genoa have endured a mixed start to the season.

The Italian side won on the weekend – a 1-0 victory over Lazio – but suffered a dismal 4-1 loss on the opening day to Fiorentina.

They currently sit 11th in Serie A and will not enjoy European football this year.

Di Marzio contends they are interested in Tanguy Ndombele and Berkan Kutlu as alternatives to Van de Beek.

The Italian reporter believes a deal for Ndombele is unlikely as the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder wants to join a side in the Champions League.

A report by The Peoples Person indicates Van de Beek is holding out for a similarly ambitious move.

A number of clubs are thought to be clamouring for his signing, with the Dutch midfielder currently mulling over the best choice.

FC Lorient were one such club to have expressed interest. While Laurie Whitwell (The Athletic) has revealed Galatasaray are another club to have made an approach for Van de Beek.

Whitwell believes this move to the Turkish giants to be at a “more advanced stage” than the Lorient bid.

With the transfer window only open for a few more days, officials at Old Trafford will be hoping Van de Beek accepts one of the advances from France, Italy or Turkey before the 11pm deadline.