Home » Multiple teams want Donny van de Beek on loan

Multiple teams want Donny van de Beek on loan

by Darragh Fox
written by Darragh Fox


Genoa are the latest club to express an interest in signing Donny van de Beek on loan, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The transfer guru reveals the Serie A side have initiated talks over a loan deal for Van de Beek, with Manchester United keen for him to depart before the transfer window closes.

Genoa have endured a mixed start to the season.

The Italian side won on the weekend – a 1-0 victory over Lazio – but suffered a dismal 4-1 loss on the opening day to Fiorentina.

They currently sit 11th in Serie A and will not enjoy European football this year.

Di Marzio contends they are interested in Tanguy Ndombele and Berkan Kutlu as alternatives to Van de Beek.

The Italian reporter believes a deal for Ndombele is unlikely as the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder wants to join a side in the Champions League.

A report by The Peoples Person indicates Van de Beek is holding out for a similarly ambitious move.

A number of clubs are thought to be clamouring for his signing, with the Dutch midfielder currently mulling over the best choice.

FC Lorient were one such club to have expressed interest. While Laurie Whitwell (The Athletic) has revealed Galatasaray are another club to have made an approach for Van de Beek.

Whitwell believes this move to the Turkish giants to be at a “more advanced stage” than the Lorient bid.

With the transfer window only open for a few more days, officials at Old Trafford will be hoping Van de Beek accepts one of the advances from France, Italy or Turkey before the 11pm deadline.

Latest Top Stories...

Napoli pounce on Manchester United transfer target Sofyan...

Manchester United’s loan bid for Sofyan Amrabat rejected

Manchester United working on loan deal for Sofyan...

Manchester United failed with a loan bid for...

Manchester United move closer to a deal for...

Dean Henderson’s move to Crystal Palace to be...