Harry Maguire likely to be in England squad next week



Harry Maguire is set to be included in the England squad for the European Championship qualifier next weekend.

England are continuing their campaign against Ukraine on Saturday, 9th September, and currently sit comfortably atop Group C with 12 points from 4 games.

They will then then play Scotland three days later at Hampden Park in a friendly.

Gareth Southgate had previously revealed Maguire’s place in the squad could be under threat should he continue to not feature for Manchester United.

Though the England manager praised the partnership Maguire has formed with fellow Manchester City defender, John Stones, he was also quick to point out the challenge emerging talents presented to existing players, particularly if those established stars are not regularly playing.

“I can never guarantee a player we’re going to pick them. It’s [Maguire and John Stones] a partnership that’s worked brilliantly for us, so we recognise that, but there’s always new challenges coming through.”

“There are some good young centre backs coming through who are slowly picking up experience and that is going to be the challenge going forward.”

Levi Colwill, in particular, is one candidate to replace Maguire in the England starting eleven. The Cobham graduate impressed on loan to Brighton last year and has returned to Chelsea in equally imperious form at the beginning of this season.

Operating from LCB – the same position Maguire plays for England – Colwill is a physically capable centre-half who is equally proficient with the ball at his feet.

His progression statistics ranked amongst the best defenders in the league last season and Mauricio Pochettino has been effusive in his praise of the youngster.

Maguire, by comparison, is yet to play a minute for United this season and is future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.

Rob Dorsett (Sky Sports) has revealed the centre-back is set to be included in the England squad (announced tomorrow), but this is largely due to the unavailability of other options.

Dorsett explains the injuries to John Stones, Tyrone Mings and Eric Dier mean Southgate will select Maguire as he wants “experience” in his squad.

Once Stones regains fitness, however, and Colwill continues to gain his own experience as a starting centre-back at a top club, Maguire’s inclusion in the next England squad may not be so certain.

