“It’s not hot”: Scott McTominay’s potential Bayern Munich move in danger of collapsing



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay will not be making a move to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich as it currently stands.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Bayern were keen on signing McTominay.

Amidst Thomas Tuchel’s need for a holding six, the Scotland international emerged as a surprise target for the Bavarian outfit.

Bayern proposed a deal for McTominay that would see Ryan Gravenberch complete a loan exchange deal in the opposite direction.

Gravenberch is on a list of midfield reinforcements Erik ten Hag is keen on adding to his ranks before deadline day on Friday.

It was recently relayed that United are prepared to lower their asking price for McTominay amidst interest in the player from Bayern.

The Red Devils initially wanted £45m for the Carrington academy graduate but they are now willing to accept a lower offer, although it is unclear whether they were willing to consider the loan exchange reportedly proposed.

As per Florian Plettenberg, Bayern have significantly cooled their interest in McTominay as they are now focused on other alternatives.

“Scott McTominay: He won’t join FC Bayern at this stage. It’s not hot,” Plettenberg says.

“Bayern focused on Palhinha now. Dier, still a topic but not the 1st choice for Tuchel.”

It looked like Bayern were United’s last hope of offloading McTominay, but it now seems they may have to carry on with the 26-year-old for at least six more months.

He has so far this term in games against Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, had to be content with coming on from the bench as an impact substitute due to Ten Hag’s clear preference for other midfield combinations.

