Liverpool in talks with Bayern Munich for Manchester United target Ryan Gravenberch



Liverpool are in talks with Bayern Munich over reported Manchester United target Ryan Gravenberch.

Even after Mason Mount’s signing, Erik ten Hag has been aggressively pursuing further midfield reinforcements.

Mount’s injury which is expected to keep him sidelined at least until after the international break only served to emphasise United’s need for additions in the middle of the park.

Alongside Gravenberch, the Red Devils have been hot on the trail of Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

Ten Hag’s side recently saw a loan bid for Amrabat rejected and it’s still unknown whether a second offer will be made.

A report covered by The Peoples Person disclosed that Liverpool were set to make one final push for Gravenberch before the transfer window closes on Friday.

David Ornstein has given an update on this and indicated that the Merseyside club have approached Bayern regarding the United target’s services.

According to Ornstein, “Liverpool are in negotiations with Bayern Munich to sign Ryan Gravenberch on a permanent deal. The Premier League side’s interest has been well documented but the situation developed significantly on Wednesday.

“While a deal is not yet close and there is no guarantee it will happen, both clubs are discussing their respective valuations.”

The Athletic added, “If Liverpool believe the finances are achievable, they are expected to submit a formal offer for the 21-year-old Netherlands international shortly.”

It’s understood that Gravenberch favours a switch to Anfield ahead of all other possible destinations including Old Trafford.

The Bundesliga champions are prepared to part ways with the Netherlands international, but a sale is dependent on them finding a suitable replacement. There had been reports of a potential loan swap with United’s Scott McTominay, but the reliable Florian Plettenberg has poured cold water on those rumours.

