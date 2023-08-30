Luton Town looking at Manchester United academy star Teden Mengi



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has shown that he is not afraid to let go of academy starlets if he feels they are not ready for the step up.

So far, the Dutchman has sanctioned the departures of Zidane Iqbal, Charlie Savage, Matej Kovar and Anthony Elanga just to name a few and more could be on the way.

The Peoples Person had reported that Marc Jurado could find a new permanent home and now, The Telegraph have reported that fellow defender Teden Mengi could follow suit.

Premier League new boys Luton Town are desperate for defensive additions and manager Rob Edwards is looking at the United academy graduate.

Mengi to Luton?

“Manchester United centre-back Teden Mengi is on the radar of Luton Town manager Rob Edwards in his search for a centre-back ahead of the deadline.

“Mengi, 21, has had previous loans at Derby and Birmingham and will be made available by United for the right move that will give him the opportunity for first-team football.”

Whether it will only be a loan deal or with an option to buy has not been made clear at this stage.

Luton have been looking at United stars both past and present, having already signed Tahith Chong while Axel Tuanzebe has been training at Luton and trying to impress the management in order to earn himself a new home.

The Peoples Person had reported in the past that Mengi would be one of the academy players to leave on loan this summer with French side Amiens linked with a move.

He was close to a loan in January but he sustained an injury that forced him to miss the rest of the Spanish tour organised by Ten Hag during the World Cup break.

Mengi returned from injury in March and even captained the United U21s during their games against Tottenham and Leicester at the end of last season.

Mengi was tipped for the top after debut under Solskjaer

He was not called up for United’s pre-season which indicated his future lay away from the club but was seen in action in both opening games for the United U21s.

Mengi made his debut under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in 2019 during a Europa League game against LASK at Old Trafford. He also featured in the Champions League against BSC Young Boys in 2021.

The defender has also enjoyed loan spells in the EFL Championship at both Derby County and Birmingham.

The player was seen as a huge prospect, capable of breaking through to the first-team squad for the long term but injuries have derailed his progress.

Mengi’s United contract is set to end in 2024 but the club hold the option of extending it by a year.