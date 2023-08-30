Manchester United failed with a loan bid for Villarreal’s Alfonso Pedraza



Manchester United are scrambling to bring in reinforcements in key areas with time running out before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Manager Erik ten Hag has always wanted an additional midfielder and attacker but those plans have since changed following news that Luke Shaw could be sidelined till November.

With Tyrell Malacia also sidelined, United are short of specialists in the left-back position with Diogo Dalot playing there against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

United in search of an experienced LB

With Champions League engagements to come, the Dutch manager cannot rely on the Portuguese solely and wants to bring in an experienced full-back.

The Peoples Person have already reported that United are in discussions with Chelsea over the loan signing of Marc Cucurella with the loan fee proving to be the stumbling block currently.

Before the Blues star, United had also been linked with the likes of free agent Ryan Bertrand, Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Reguilon, Marcos Alonso of Barcelona, and Brentford man Rico Henry.

The Red Devils had failed with their attempt at trying to prise Ivan Perisic away from Spurs and now it seems that was not the only failed attempt in the last few days.

As per Marca, United tried a cheeky loan bid for Villarreal talisman Alfonso Pedraza but that was promptly rejected.

“Manchester United had asked for Alfonso, looking for reinforcement for the left-back position. The English club have since moved on and already have the arrival of Cucurella ready, but among their first choices was the Villarreal winger.

“Villarreal did not want to negotiate for one of its pillars, since the English were considering signing him through a loan.”

Loan bid for Alfonso Pedraza failed

United fans will remember the 27-year-old well, as he was one of the players who started the Europa League final which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United lost via a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out.

The versatile star has been sensational for the Yellow Submarines and the report claims he is close to finally achieving his dream of a national team call-up.

He is a Spanish U-19 and U-21 European champion and he can play as the left winger as well, something Ten Hag will definitely have liked.

But for now, the focus is on Cucurella and hopefully, United can get that particular business wrapped up as soon as possible and focus on bringing in a midfielder next.