Manchester United move closer to a deal for Marc Cucurella



Manchester United have reportedly struck a compromise with Chelsea over their pursuit of left-back, Marc Cucurella.

Reports had indicated Chelsea were demanding a £7 million loan fee while United were only willing to offer as much as £2 million.

Fabrizio Romano had revealed that the Spaniard had already agreed personal terms with Old Trafford officials, who were focused solely on Cucurella as the player to solve their fullback injury crisis.

United had also been linked with moves for Marcos Alonso and Sergio Reguilón, as well as Rico Henry and Nicolás Tagliafico, but the former Brighton man has quickly cemented himself as the club’s primary option.

Chelsea are content for Cucurella to depart Stamford Bridge, with Mauricio Pochettino viewing Ben Chilwell as his first choice fullback, with other players capable of deputising for him, ahead of the Spaniard.

Chelsea are also not in Europe this season and are keen to streamline a bloated squad before the transfer window draws to a close.

The discrepancy in fee, therefore, had appeared the only stumbling block to the move, with United unwilling to go as high as £7 million.

The Spanish outlet, Marca, contends that a compromise of a £3 million loan fee has now been struck between the clubs, freeing up Cucurella to relocate to Old Trafford.

The report indicates United always viewed Cucurella as their “first choice” ahead of the other suggested options, with official agreement of the deal potentially coming today.

Confirmation of an experienced option at left-back would then enable Álvaro Fernández to complete a prospective loan move to La Liga.

The talented youngster is rated by the coaching staff at Old Trafford, with his technical ability and progressive passing of particular appreciation.

Reservations about his physicality and suitability to a back four meant United were unwilling to be solely reliant on Fernández in the left-back position.

This conclusion is what has driven the pursuit of a more experienced fullback, with Cucurella deemed to fit the bill.

