Manchester United undecided on Hannibal’s Mejbri’s future



Multiple teams have expressed an interest in taking Hannibal Mejbri on loan, but Manchester United feel the midfielder has the talent to make a splash this season under Erik ten Hag.

The Athletic’s report revealed Everton and Sevilla have held talks recently with Old Trafford officials over the prospect of loaning the Tunisian midfielder for the remainder of this season.

Earlier in the summer, Luton Town had appeared favourites to land Hannibal on loan.

There was interest also from Feyenoord and Rennes, but it was felt a move to a fellow Premier League side would be the best form of development for the youngster.

Hannibal spent last season on loan at Birmingham City in the Championship, enduring a formative experience for a young player.

The Midlands side played a reactive style of defensive football; the type which offers little room for a technically-gifted player to flourish.

Instead, attributes such as attitude and work-rate were the primary sources of success for Hannibal, who ended up playing thirty-eight times for the Blues, scoring one goal and providing five assists in the process.

A successful loan in the Championship is often the litmus test for a player being able to survive in the Premier League. If you are able to swim in English football’s little brother, you should be able to at least tread water in the big brother.

This perception appears to hold true for Hannibal in the eyes of staff at Old Trafford who consider the Tunisian talented enough to make an “impression” for United this season.

United’s midfield has been on the receiving end of intense scrutiny following the opening three fixtures.

The team have looked imbalanced at times with both Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes operating far higher up the pitch than Casemiro.

The Brazilian has often been left isolated against opposition counter-attacks, struggling to control the transitions.

A player with the combative nature, and physical attributes, of Hannibal may be a welcome addition from the bench in games where United are beginning to struggle in the middle of the pitch.

This could be where United’s hesitancy to let Hannibal depart is stemming from.

With Old Trafford officials continuing to pursue Sofyan Amrabat, however, this much-needed midfield steel may be provided by an external source.

This could then free up Hannibal to join a side on loan where he can continue his development with the benefit of regular minutes.

It feels like there will be a significant number of comings and goings at United over the next few days.

