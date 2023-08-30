Manchester United want to bring in a forward on loan to replace Mason Greenwood



Manchester United are keen to bring in a forward on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Simon Jones (Daily Mail) believes Old Trafford officials would “ideally” want to supplement their attack with an additional player.

Jones contends this signing would help to “replace Mason Greenwood” who has been the subject of “multiple enquiries.”

Besiktas are the latest club to be linked with Greenwood thought it is not felt a concrete offer has been tabled by anyone yet. The Turkish side are reported to be assessing the forward’s fitness but are only at the intermediary stage of negotiations.

The Telegraph have even suggested United may be forced to terminate Greenwood’s contract prior to the 11pm deadline on Friday.

This would then enable the forward to continue negotiating with whatever team he wishes, away from Old Trafford. If he stays past the September 1st deadline United could be stuck with Greenwood until the window reopens in January.

It’s a situation teeming with uncertainty. What is more certain, however, is the club’s need for reinforcements up front.

Rasmus Højlund is set to potentially be included in the match day squad for the first time this weekend, following his blockbuster signing from Atalanta.

While the Danish striker is prodigiously talented, he is only 20 years old. He possesses one season of experience in top flight European football and his best return in a league season is nine goals.

It is a wholly unreasonable expectation for Højlund to be the main source of goals at Old Trafford this year.

Anthony Martial is the only other recognised striker in the squad at present. While the French forward possesses many qualities which Erik ten Hag is appreciative of, his injury record speaks for itself. Martial has been unavailable for injury for nearly 45% of United’s games under Ten Hag’s watch.

An additional forward is a necessary addition to lighten the burden on Højlund.

United had been linked earlier in the summer with a move for Brennan Johnson but baulked at the potential price. At this late stage of the window a loan move seems the only option for the club, given the needs elsewhere in the squad.

