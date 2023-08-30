Manchester United want to loan Marc Cucurella in time for Arsenal game



Manchester United are pushing to sign Marc Cucurella in time to be included in the squad against Arsenal on Sunday.

French journalist, Julien Laurens, believes this is United’s “plan” with the Spaniard expected to be “eligible” for selection on the weekend.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are both potentially ruled out until November with Álvaro Fernández the only recognised left-sided defender in the squad at present. And even his future is uncertain with a loan move to La Liga thought to be imminent.

United have been linked to a range of options in the past few days, including Sergio Reguilón and Marcos Alonso.

Cucurella quickly established himself ahead of his Spanish compatriots, however, with Laurens contending the former Brighton man was “clearly” United’s number one option for the vacant left-back role.

Chelsea are content for Cucurella to depart Stamford Bridge as well, with Mauricio Pochettino preferring other options at left-back.

Reports had suggested the London club’s asking price for a loan fee – around £7 million – could potentially scupper a move however. United were said to be willing to pay only £2 million for the move.

A story by The Peoples Person earlier today covers a report indicating a compromise has been reached between the two rivals; worth somewhere in the region of £3 million.

Fabrizio Romano also already confirmed Cucurella’s representatives have reached an agreement with Old Trafford officials on personal terms, suggesting that this compromise on a loan fee was the final significant hurdle to a prospective deal.

With a fee reached, this agreement is the likely source of Laurens’ optimism in stating Cucurella will be present in the United squad on the weekend. Not that it will be an easy opponent to kick things off against.

Being handed the starting berth at left-back in Sunday’s fixture against Arsenal could represent something of a baptism by fire for Cucurella.

Tasked with marking the electric Bukayo Saka would be a tough assignment on a normal day; doing it in your Manchester United debut away at the Emirates Stadium makes it one bordering on the impossible.

Buena suerte Marc!

