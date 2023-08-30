Manchester United working on loan deal for Sofyan Amrabat



Manchester United are actively working on a deal for Sofyan Amrabat in the final days of the transfer window.

David Ornstein (The Athletic) contends Old Trafford officials are hoping to secure the Moroccan’s services on a loan deal from Fiorentina.

🚨 Man Utd working on deal to sign Sofyan Amrabat. #MUFC hope to take Fiorentina midfielder on loan rather than permanent due to FFP. Ryan Gravenberch among other options but Morocco int’l top target. 27yo wants Old Trafford move @TheAthleticFC #Fiorentina https://t.co/eW4zNuDpkx — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 30, 2023

A report by The Peoples Person covered the growing acceptance from the Italian club of Amrabat’s departure, with Fiorentina said to be willing to accept “any offer” for their midfielder.

The Moroccan has one season remaining on his deal at Fiorentina, though they have the option to extend this by another year should they wish. Officials at the Italian club are not thought to want to do this however.

United appear ready to capitalise on this situation, with Erik ten Hag adamant he needs further investment in midfield before the Friday 11pm deadline.

The midfielder played under the Dutch manager in Holland and Ten Hag is a keen admirer of his talents.

Amrabat is a technically proficient defensive midfielder who possesses an excellent combination of physical attributes and leadership qualities.

Comfortable as the deepest midfielder in a single pivot, Amrabat also possesses the athleticism to play alongside Casemiro as a midfield pair.

This combination would offer a far sterner test for opposition attacks to play through than United’s opponents have enjoyed so far this season. He is also a viable alternative to enable 31-year-old Casemiro to be rested and this too is an important consideration moving forward.

Ornstein reveals a permanent move for Amrabat is unlikely, however, due to United’s Financial Fair Play restrictions.

United have considered a wide range of midfielders this summer, including a prospective deal for Ryan Gravenberch. Ornstein confirms United are admirers of the Bayern Munich midfielder but have “honed their focus” in on Amrabat.

This represents the most significant development in the protacted saga of Amrabat’s potential move to Old Trafford, with the Moroccan having been linked to United across the entire summer.

As the transfer window draws to a close, United appear to be finally making their move.

