Manchester United’s loan bid for Sofyan Amrabat rejected



Manchester United’s loan offer for Fiorentina midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat, has been rejected.

Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed the Italian side are “holding firm” on their midfielder’s departure, having rejected all advances for his services on loan.

Di Marzio confirms United tabled a bid for Amrabat today. This has been covered in greater detail in a report by The Peoples Person earlier in the day that explains why United are only targeting the midfielder on a loan deal.

Alfredo Pedullà, a fellow Italian transfer guru, has now asserted Fiorentina have instead accepted an offer from Nottingham Forest for Amrabat’s services. He reveals the offer from Forest would have reached in excess of £20 million with bonuses.

Amrabat is reported to have rejected this move, however, indicating the midfielder’s long-standing preference for a switch to Old Trafford.

#Amrabat dice no al #Nottingham che aveva un accordo con la #Fiorentina — Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) August 30, 2023

Fiorentina had accepted Amrabat’s departure was so likely that they were willing to entertain potential loan offers for him.

This bid by Forest for a sizable transfer fee will have, therefore, provided a welcome surprise to the Italian side, and explains why they have rejected United’s loan offer in favour of Forest’s permanent one.

It remains to be seen whether Fiorentina will accept any loan offer for Amrabat that does not include an option to buy at this stage, given the player’s contract situation. He only has one year remaining on his deal in Italy, though the club does reserve the right to extend this by a season if they choose.

Amrabat is evidently a player with his eyes set on one destination however.

This enthusiasm, bordering on outright obsession, with joining United will be music to the ears of fans who have endured too many players choosing the club for the wage packet, rather then the shirt, over the past decade.

The fact Amrabat would help provide some much-needed steel to an unstable midfield will only sweeten the deal.

This latest update in regards to Forest’s lucrative offer will complicate what was already a tricky deal for Old Trafford officials however. Fiorentina are unlikely to willingly accept a cheap loan deal at this stage.

It’s a transfer saga likely to go to the agonising final hours of the window.

