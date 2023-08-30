Marc Cucurella: Chelsea demand £7 million loan fee as Manchester United offer £2 million



Manchester United want to sign a left-back urgently after injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

However, they might get priced out of their priority target for the position- Marc Cucurella of Chelsea.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell reports that the London club want a loan fee of £7 million to entertain the idea of letting the Spaniard leave.

It is far more than what United have reportedly offered.

The Evening Standard reports that United have offered £2 million for Cucurella’s loan, with no mention yet of the arrangement to cover his wages.

Consequently, while the two clubs remain in talks, United are touching base with alternate options, like Nicolas Tagliafico of Olympique Lyon.

Chelsea bought Cucurella from Brighton just a year ago for £62 million.

The full-back had a nightmare first season as coaching changes, a barrage of new signings, and system tweaks left him as a shell of the player who thrilled the Premier League with the Seagulls.

Currently, he is effectively the third-choice option at the club, with Ben Chilwell and Ian Maatsen ahead of him in the pecking order.

Therefore, United could be forgiven for thinking that Chelsea’s asking price for him is exorbitant.

The club reportedly believes that Cucurella is perfect for Ten Hag’s system, however, which is leading to negotiations continuing.

The People’s Person recently opined that having a transfer strategy completely dictated by Ten Hag will backfire in the long run.

United have already paid £55 million, rising to £60 million for Mason Mount and a £7 million loan fee for Cucurella will be similarly expensive.

With just two days left in the transfer window, a gap in the valuation could force United to look for other targets if Chelsea don’t come down from their initial asking price.

