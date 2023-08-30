Napoli pounce on Manchester United transfer target Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United could miss out on signing long-time midfield target Sofyan Amrabat as Napoli look poised to swoop in on the player.

Italian news outlet Gazzetta reported earlier in the day that Napoli are considering launching a bid for the Moroccan midfielder before the transfer deadline.

This development could be a spanner in the works for Man United’s pursuit of the Fiorentina star, with Amrabat long being viewed as a backup option to the likes of Casemiro in what will be a busy season for United which may require regular squad rotation.

Despite the club’s need for more midfield depth, United have largely delayed their pursuit of Amrabat or any other midfielder for that matter.

Now, United appear to have kicked into gear, with David Ornstein reporting that the club are putting together a loan deal for the player.

Gianluca di Marzio then reported that United’s bid had been rejected.

However, even if United are able to react quickly, they may still face a legitimate threat from Napoli who have previously been mentioned as a potential destination for Amrabat.

On Saturday, The Peoples Person reported that Serie A champions Napoli also have the 27-year-old on their radar.

Also important to note is that Napoli’s potential loan deal could include an obligation to buy, which may tempt Fiorentina away from a deal with United if no permanent sale clause is present in the deal in their bid.

Still, Amrabat’s personal wishes may play a part in facilitating a move to Old Trafford.

Earlier reports suggested that while Liverpool had previously expressed an interest in the Fiorentina playmaker as well, Amrabat favoured a move to United.

He has also reportedly agreed to personal terms with United.

Through his recent actions, the player has expressed a willingness to leave Fiorentina in the current transfer window.

Amrabat was absent from Fiorentina’s squad that faced Rapid Wien in the Conference League qualifiers last week and had missed his team’s training session prior to the game.

Now, Amrabat is placing further pressure on the Italian club in an effort to secure his exit by refusing to train or play for Fiorentina in matches until his transfer situation is resolved.

With less than 24 hours left of the current transfer window, United must act at a lightning pace to sign Amrabat before Napoli launch a rival bid which could include an obligation to buy.

Furthermore, an alternative to Casemiro is essential if United are going to have sufficient squad depth to face a highly demanding fixture schedule.