Official: Marcus Rashford voted the PFA’s Premier League Fans’ Player of the Year



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been named the Professional Footballers’ Association’s Premier League Fans’ Player of the Year.

Rashford clinched the award after a spectacular personal 2022/23 season for him.

Peculiarly, he was not included in the PFA Team of the Year that included an attacking trio of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and former Tottenham Hotspur man Harry Kane.

Last campaign, the Carrington academy graduate enjoyed his best season in front of goal. He managed an impressive 17 goals in 35 Premier League appearances.

In all competitions, he found the back of the net on 30 occasions.

His exploits were crucial in helping United win the Carabao Cup at Wembley against Newcastle and finish within a Champions League spot.

Rashford also won the club’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award last term.

Undoubtedly, the 25-year-old will be hoping he can replicate his numbers once more.

He started slow during United’s opening two games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur. In both clashes, he led the line for the Red Devils as the striker.

As the 20-time English champions rallied from behind to beat Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday, Rashford was restored to his preferred left-wing position, from where he mustered a better and more spirited performance.

He assisted Christian Eriksen for United’s first goal and won the penalty which was eventually dispatched by Bruno Fernandes to effectively seal the comeback.

Hopefully, Rasmus Hojlund’s imminent introduction into the team proves pivotal and helps Rashford to finally get going in terms of scoring goals.

