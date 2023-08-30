Rio Ferdinand makes doomsday admission about Antony



Manchester United have not had a plain sailing start to the season despite two wins from three with their performances coming under the scanner.

One player who has been scrutinised the most is Antony, who has struggled in pretty much all games, with a slightly improved showing against Nottingham Forest.

Now, United legend Rio Ferdinand has made a gloomy admission about the tricky winger.

Speaking on his YouTube channel FIVE, Ferdinand said he doesn’t think “he has the power in his body at the moment”.

He asked Antony to be more aggressive and create chances, leaving the “full-backs coming off the pitch hurting”.

Antony’s end-product leaves a lot to be desired, with the Brazilian scoring 10 goals and providing five assists last season and that too courtesy of a hot start in the shirt which fizzled out.

Ferdinand echoed the same sentiment, saying he wants “output” and “chances created”.

One of the major points of United fans about Antony is his extreme reliance on his left foot, which has made him easy to plan against.

There were encouraging signs of his expanding repertoire against Forest when he went outside on his right and created a chance.

Ferdinand said he wants “to see more of it” since he’s “getting the ball 1v1 so many times in the game”.

The winger’s place in the team looks secure for now and an improved display against Forest would have done his prospects no harm.

However, with Facundo Pellistri impressing in his limited game time, and Amad returning from injury soon, he will need to unlock another level to his game to justify being a starter.

Using his right foot sparingly and getting goals and assists is the only way to do that for now.

