Ryan Gravenberch asks to leave Bayern Munich by the end of the transfer window



Manchester United could be handed a boost in their chase for a new midfielder with a target of theirs taking matters into his own hands.

German outlet Sport1 reports that Ryan Gravenberch has informed Bayern Munich that he wants to leave the club by September 1.

His management communicated this decision to the club management one week ago and the player’s mind is made up.

So far, no official bids have arrived for the player but United’s path to the player will not be easy.

The same report states that the most likely destination for Gravenberch currently is Liverpool.

The People’s Person recently reported that Jurgen Klopp’s power of persuasion, along with promise of a more prominent role had his team ahead of United in the race.

Liverpool have been in touch with the player since February but United and Erik ten Hag are not giving up.

Ten Hag is the manager under whom Gravenberch flourished in senior football at Ajax. It is an open secret that United are looking to strengthen the midfield.

Currently, a new left-back is at the top of the agenda but a new midfielder will likely be next, contingent on outgoings at the club.

United have been linked with Sofyan Amrabat as well but that move has recently taken the backseat amidst some pessimistic reports.

It could clear the field for United to take a run at Gravenberch as in the absence of Mason Mount, and Casemiro’s advancing age, they need more bodies in the middle of the park.

The player submitting a transfer request could accelerate the process and make it easier for United to negotiate with Bayern. However, the spectre of Liverpool looms large so they will need to be quick and decisive.

