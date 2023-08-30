Valencia anticipating loan approach from Man United for skipper Jose Gaya



It has only been three games into the new Premier League season and injuries are already piling up at Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag knows the importance of strengthening in those positions.

Initially, the plan was to bring in a new midfielder and an attacker but following the injury to Luke Shaw, the topmost priority has become the attainment of an experienced left-back.

Backup full-back Tyrell Malacia is also sidelined until November and the United boss was forced to start Diogo Dalot in their last league game against Nottingham Forest.

ETH wants an experienced LB

Ten Hag knows the Portuguese cannot handle the tougher domestic and European challenges ahead, considering he is a right-back by trade, while academy graduate Alvaro Fernandez has been deemed to be not quite ready.

Most reports have indicated that Marc Cucurella of Chelsea is close to arriving at Old Trafford on loan as both clubs try and reach a middle-ground on the loan fee issue.

United had also been linked with the likes of free agent Ryan Bertrand, Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso, Sergio Reguilon of Tottenham Hotspur, and Brentford man Rico Henry.

United have also seen Spurs’ Ivan Perisic reject their advances while Villarreal have deemed their versatile star Alfonso Pedraza as not available on loan.

Another Spanish side are also fearing a United raid. As per Deportes COPE Valencia, La Liga giants Valencia are also anticipating a loan approach from United for their skipper Jose Gaya.

While they know Cucurella is ahead of Gaya at this moment, in the closing stages of the market, you can never be too sure.

Gaya on United’s radar

“Gayà in the orbit of Manchester United. The English are urgently looking for a left back on loan.

Cucurella (the favorite) and Marcos Alonso, are on his list. At Valencia CF there is fear for the last hours of the market,” the report stated.

It is obvious that Valencia will oppose such a move as the 28-year-old is their captain and a Spanish international whose contract runs until 2027.

Considering the financial difficulties at the club, an approach from United could cause havoc at the Mestalla. Gaya is valued at €30 million as per Transfermarkt.