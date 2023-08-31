Arsenal line up fresh bid for Manchester United’s Mary Earps

Arsenal are set to launch a fresh bid for Manchester United shot-stopper Mary Earps after a world record bid was rejected last week.

It was reported by Sky Sports that a bid from an unknown club had been rejected by United as they seek to agree a contract extension with the England keeper.

Now DAZN are reporting that it is Arsenal who are preparing to launch a fresh bid.

The 30-year-old keeper was a standout performer for the Lionesses at this summer’s Women’s World Cup, saving a penalty in the final against Spain and winning the tournament’s Golden Glove prize.

Earps has one year left on her contract and United are keen to convince her to stay for longer.

The current record transfer for a goalkeeper is set at £100,000 for San Diego Wave’s Kailen Sheridan in the NWSL and it’s understood that Arsenal’s bid for Earps is significantly higher.

Earps’ former teammate Alessia Russo joined the Gunners at the expiration of her contract at the end of last season after the London side had two world record bids rejected in January.

Speaking to Sky Sports, former England international Fara Williams said “She’s [Earps] really valuable [to United]. I think it depends on how ambitious Man United want to be this season and what players they bring in.”

United look to have made two statement signings this summer with Geyse and the yet to be announced Hinata Miyazawa alongside rising stars Emma Watson and Gemma Evans.

Williams continued, “I played with Mary a long time ago now at Reading and she’s an ambitious human being and she wants to achieve the maximum she can in her career. She will see her success as something that’s come late to her. She’s had to be really patient with that success and she’s been patient but she will want to win trophies.”

“I’m sure she’ll weigh up her options as to whether it’s a team that’s going to improve her and improve her chances of silverware.”

United have qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history and could face Earps’ former club Wolfsburg in their opening clash.

They will be eager to keep the keeper who was voted as FIFA Best Goalkeeper earlier in the year if they wish to progress in Europe.