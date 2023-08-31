Dean Henderson bids emotional farewell to Manchester United



Dean Henderson‘s £20 million move to Crystal Palace has been confirmed by Manchester United in a heartfelt goodbye to the goalkeeper.

A proud Red, always ❤️ Thank you for everything and all the best in your career, @DeanHenderson 🙏#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 31, 2023

Confirmation of the prospective deal had been reported last week but this marks the official announcement of Henderson’s time at Old Trafford.

Henderson joined United’s academy as a 14-year old, having spent six years at Carlisle previously.

He quickly progressed through the ranks, impressing coaches with his attitude and confidence as a goalkeeper.

A series of loans – including Stockport County, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest, among others – helped establish Henderson as one of the best young English goalkeepers in the country over the past few years.

Nottingham Forest – where Henderson impressed on loan last season – were thought to be the most likely destination for the goalkeeper this summer. A report by The Peoples Person explains why this move never materialised however.

Instead, Crystal Palace made a last-minute move for Henderson and were able to agree a deal with United, worth a potential £20 million with add-ons (£15 million + £5 million).

United also agreed a sell-on fee percentage should Henderson depart Selhurst Park in the future.

Manchester United bid a fond farewell to their academy graduate on the club’s website:

“Everyone at Manchester United would like to express our pride in watching Dean develop into the model professional he has become and we send our best wishes to him for the future. We will be monitoring his progress with an eager eye and hope he enjoys a superb career in the game.”

These sentiments were matched by Henderson himself, who tweeted an emotional goodbye to the club and to its fans:

The Athletic reports Henderson’s departure “paves the way for Fenerbahce’s Altay Bayindir to move to Old Trafford.”

The Turkish goalkeeper looks set to be confirmed tomorrow prior to the 11pm deadline in what should be a busy final day for the club.

