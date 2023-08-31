Donny van de Beek linked with move to Inter Milan



Inter Milan are the latest side to be linked with a move for Donny van de Beek, according to a report in Italy.

Pasquale Guarro, a reporter for Italian outlet Calciomercato, contends Inter are interested in the Dutchman as they seek reinforcements in midfield.

Inter, per il centrocampo sono stati proposti anche van de Beek e klassen. — Pasquale Guarro (@GuarroPas) August 31, 2023

He reveals the Italian side are also considering Ajax midfielder – Davy Klassen – as an option for the same role.

Van de Beek has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for the entire summer.

Multiple clubs are reported to be interested in him, with Real Sociedad appearing the favourites at one point earlier in the window.

Fabrizio Romano contends the Spanish side were “very close” to an agreement to loan the Dutch midfielder, but the move stalled with Real Sociedad prioritising funds elsewhere.

FC Lorient, Genoa and Galatasaray have also expressed firm interest in Van de Beek, with Laurie Whitwell (The Athletic) believing the Turkish giants are the most “advanced” stage of the three.

The 26-year old is thought to be considering all options, while holding out hope that a more established club will come in for him as the transfer window draws to a close.

Inter Milan would appear to fit the bill, having reached the Champions League final last season and winning Serie A two years before that. The Italian side most frequently use a 3-5-2 system as well, which relies on three central players.

They are reported to be interested in a technically proficient central midfielder, having been linked with Tottenham Hotspur’s Tanguy Ndombele. The Frenchman has reportedly agreed a deal to join Genoa however.

Fabrizio Romano has firmly disputed Inter’s interest, however, contending they are not an option for Van de Beek.

No Inter, no Genoa ❌ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2023

Old Trafford officials will be hoping Romano’s sources are incorrect as United are exceedingly keen to see the Dutchman depart before 11pm tomorrow evening; regardless of where goes.

