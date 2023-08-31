Fabrizio Romano confirms Sergio Reguilon’s transfer to Manchester United

Manchester United have successfully secured the services of Tottenham Hotspur’s left-back, Sergio Reguilón, on a loan deal, as confirmed by the highly reliable Fabrizio Romano.

Sergio Reguilón to Manchester United, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with Tottenham on loan deal 🚨🔴 #MUFC Understand medical tests are taking place right now! 🩺 There will be clause to break loan deal in January. Marc Cucurella deal, OFF. pic.twitter.com/IWjIucXcb2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2023

The Red Devils have been in the market for a left-back following Luke Shaw‘s injury, which left a gaping hole in their defensive lineup.

Initial reports suggested that Marc Cucurella was the primary target for the Old Trafford outfit.

However, complications arose after Cucurella’s appearance for Chelsea, making him ineligible to play for a third club this season if he were to be loaned and then returned.

Enter Sergio Reguilón. The 26-year-old Spaniard, who spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid, has been on United’s radar as a potential solution to their left-back woes.

With a verbal agreement now in place and medical tests reportedly underway, the deal seems all but sealed.

Interestingly, the agreement includes a clause allowing for a potential break in the loan deal come January, offering flexibility to both clubs.

As the new Premier League season unfolds, all eyes will be on Reguilón to see if he can rise to the occasion and solidify his place in the starting XI, making the most of Shaw’s unfortunate absence.

He is likely to be in the squad to face Arsenal.