Fabrizio Romano rules out Genoa and FC Lorient for Donny van de Beek, still “high chances” of leaving



Donny van de Beek’s future is expected to be a hot topic at Manchester United as the transfer window inches towards completion.

Be it initials links to Real Sociedad that went nowhere or the sudden influx of rumours recently to Genoa and FC Lorient, it seems likely that his future lies away from Old Trafford.

However, among all these rumours, Fabrizio Romano has given a surprising update.

In his daily briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano reported that “despite rumours”, Lorient and Genoa are not options for the Dutchman.

It is a surprising development since these two clubs have been the only ones the player was linked to reliably recently.

In a further surprise, Romano says that “there are some options”, which means clubs are working stealthily in the background to secure the player’s services.

He concedes that Van de Beek still has “high, very high chances” to leave the club before the end of the window.

The reveal of “some options” other than the ones mentioned in the media so far leaves the hope alive that United might move on him in a good deal.

The club would arguably like to move him on permanently to fund potential incomings.

Sofyan Amrabat’s transfer has been stuck in limbo, and despite recent reports that United have booked a medical for the player, it remains to be seen how that move is structured financially.

United’s problems with Financial Fair Play, which are Glazer-induced, have limited their ability to make permanent transfers without selling players after buying Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, and Andre Onana.

Van de Beek remains on the expendable list, and it is likely that if a club comes in and offers to take him permanently, the club would be very open to the offer.

