Fulham contact Manchester United about completing late deal for Scott McTominay



Fulham have established contact with Manchester United to explore the possibility of signing Scott McTominay.

All summer, it’s been indicated that McTominay is among several players Erik ten Hag is willing to sell if a suitable offer is made.

West Ham lodged a £30m bid for the midfielder, but United rebuffed their proposal.

It was said that the Red Devils were holding out for a £45m fee – a price that the Hammers deemed too high and out of reach.

David Moyes’ side turned their attention towards getting a transfer for James Ward-Prowse over the line.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person detailed that Bayern Munich proposed a surprise arrangement that would see McTominay move to the Allianz Arena, with Ryan Gravenberch arriving at Old Trafford on loan.

The reliable Florian Plettenberg later confirmed that while McTominay was indeed on Thomas Tuchel’s list for a holding six, the situation was “not hot” as the Bundesliga giants were focusing on alternative targets such as Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

If an update provided by Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth is anything to go by, it seems that the Cottagers are preparing for life without Palhinha.

As per Sheth, Fulham are looking for replacements, and McTominay is on their radar.

“Fulham make initial contact with Manchester United over Scott McTominay.”

“Fulham looking at options if Joao Palhinha leaves. Bayern pushing. Would take substantial offer for United to even consider.”

United were apparently willing to accept a lower sum to part ways with their academy graduate. Still, the fact they’ll only contemplate a substantial offer from Fulham suggests this may not be entirely the case.

Either that, or they do not wish to strengthen a Premier League rival easily.

If both clubs intend to press on with a deal, they face a race against time with the transfer window closing on Friday.

