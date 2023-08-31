Fulham make €30 million offer for Sofyan Amrabat



In a surprising twist to the summer transfer saga, Fulham FC has lodged a €30 million bid for Fiorentina’s star midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat.

This has been reported by Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Moroccan international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United throughout the transfer window, with many expecting the Red Devils to secure his signature.

With the transfer deadline looming just a day away, United finds themselves in a precarious situation.

The club’s preference for a loan deal was swiftly rebuffed by Fiorentina, leaving them with limited time to negotiate a permanent transfer.

Fulham’s bold move has added another layer of complexity to the proceedings.

Amrabat’s desire to join Manchester United has been evident.

Reports suggest that the player has been absent from Fiorentina’s training sessions, signalling his desperation for a move to Old Trafford.

However, Fulham’s unexpected bid might force United’s hand, pushing them to either match or better the offer.

The London club’s aggressive approach showcases their ambition to strengthen their squad and make a significant statement in the footballing world.

If they manage to secure Amrabat’s services, it would be a coup for the club and a testament to their intent.

Fiorentina’s president, Rocco Commisso, has shed light on the ongoing transfer saga surrounding Sofyan Amrabat.

Taking to Twitter, renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano shared Commisso’s statement: “We told Amrabat that if he wants to leave, we will try to make it happen”.

Fiorentina president Commisso on Sofy Amrabat deal: “We told Amrabat that if he wants to leave, we will try to make it happen”. 🔴🇲🇦 “He’s still under contract so eventually he will stay here”. “Man United or Galatasaray? There are multiple negotiations ongoing”, told Sky. pic.twitter.com/NhnRja0rs7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2023

However, Commisso also emphasized the contractual obligations, stating, “He’s still under contract, so eventually he will stay here”.

The plot thickens as Commisso hinted at multiple clubs being in the race for the Moroccan midfielder. “Man United or Galatasaray? There are multiple negotiations ongoing”, he told Sky.

For Man United, the clock is ticking.

The next 24 hours will be crucial in determining where Amrabat will ply his trade this season. One thing is certain: this transfer window is set to end with a bang.