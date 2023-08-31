Hannibal Mejbri planning to stay at Man United following talks with Erik ten Hag



An injury-ravaged Manchester United are in a race against time as they seek to bring in additional reinforcements before the close of the transfer window.

New signing Mason Mount has suffered an injury while highly-rated youth prospect Kobbie Mainoo is also sidelined.

Add to this the uncertainty surrounding the futures of both Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay, and it is clear to see that manager Erik ten Hag needs support in midfield.

The primary target has always been Sofyan Amrabat and United are in active discussion with Fiorentina over a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

United need help in midfield

But the Moroccan might not be enough if both Van de Beek and McTominay end up leaving and with funds tight, Ten Hag might look to the academy for help.

Hannibal Mejbri, who spent last season on loan at Championship side Birmingham City, has been linked with loan moves all across Europe.

There has also been Premier League interest from the likes of Luton Town and Everton but the player wants to fight for his place in the first-team.

According to The Mirror, the youngster had a chat with the United boss, in which the Dutchman told him that he believes the academy graduate can make an impact this season.

“Hannibal Mejbri is leaning towards staying at Manchester United despite strong transfer interest from clubs abroad and in the Premier League.

“Hannibal is planning to stay at Old Trafford to fight for a place in Erik ten Hag’s team following a fresh round of talks with the Manchester United manager.

“Ten Hag sees the Tunisian international as a player who can make an impact in the first-team this season and, as such, is eager for the midfielder to stay and develop at the club rather than heading off elsewhere.”

The 20-year-old’s treatment by Ten Hag has been curious to say the least. He was part of the youthful side that took on Wrexham and was not involved in the high-profile encounters during pre-season.

Hannibal to stay, but will ETH give him minutes?

Despite the obvious gap in quality in midfield, the Tunisian did not even make the bench in United’s opening three games and has played only one match for the U21s.

If McTominay ends up staying and with both Mount and Mainoo to return, it remains to be seen how much game-time Hannibal actually receives.

As the report mentioned, Sevilla were close to agreeing a loan deal for Hannibal before Ten Hag’s intervention. Hannibal is too talented to just let rot in the reserves.

Fans will be hoping he does not go the way of Zidane Iqbal, who the manager kept in the squad and blocked loan moves for, but in the end, was moved on without receiving a single minute last season.